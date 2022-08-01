Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Harxon launches dynamic website with antenna selection feature

August 1, 2022  - By
Image: Harxon

Antenna manufacturer Harxon has launched a new company website, which features eye-catching animations and dynamic illustrations.

“We’ve optimized the website in both the layout and the content,” the company stated in a news release. “You’ll find more detailed product pages, seven major industry applications, and more information about Harxon Corporation.”

New additions include Antenna Customization and Antenna Selection pages, designed to help customers determine which products meet their project needs.

Harxon’s latest products include the survey GNSS antenna HX-CSX633A, the ruggedized HX-CVX606A and the X-Survey OEM antenna HX-CSX179A.

