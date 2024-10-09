Hanwha partners with Advanced Navigation for GNSS-denied navigation

Advanced Navigation has finalized a $6 million deal with Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA). Under the agreement, Advanced Navigation will supply HDA with 138 Boreas D70 units, a strategic-grade digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) inertial navigation system (INS), as part of the LAND 400 Phase 3 program.

This dual-use technology is optimized for contested environments where GNSS accuracy and availability can be compromised.

The LAND 400 Phase 3 program aims to enhance the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) armored vehicles. HDA is contracted to deliver 129 Redback infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to ensure the Australian Army can respond to land challenges while providing high-level protection and mobility for soldiers. The total value of the project is approximately $7 billion.

According to HDA, the Redback vehicles are advanced fifth-generation infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) developed for Australian requirements while utilizing the latest technology. The company said that the integration of Advanced Navigation’s INS allows these vehicles to achieve unprecedented levels of autonomy and resilience without the aid of GNSS.