GPS World attending AUVSI XPONENTIAL

GPS World staff is attending AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL, co-hosted by Messe Dusseldorf North America, will be held in Denver, Colorado, May 8-11. This year’s theme is “Building the Blueprint for Autonomy.” XPONENTIAL is also celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The event invites industry changemakers and end users to experience new technology that is solving real world problems such as safety and defense, energy and infrastructure, business, construction, health, and the environment. The convention features keynote speakers, panel presentations, educational programs, specialized workshops, networking opportunities, and an extensive exhibitor hall teaming with newly developed technology to preview, as well as co-located events.

XPONENTIAL attracts more than 7,500 attendees each year, who attend more than 200 educational sessions as part of the full conference.

