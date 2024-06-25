GPR, Rheinmetall Provectus advance localization technology

GPR Ground Positioning Radar, a producer of ground-penetrating radar technology for autonomous vehicle localization, has entered a strategic collaboration with Rheinmetall Provectus, a provider of autonomous navigation solutions.

Under the collaboration, GPR will integrate its WaveSense localization system into Rheinmetall Provectus’ autonomous platforms, enhancing positioning and navigation capabilities in GNSS-denied environments. The integration seeks to enable new capabilities such as beyond line of sight (BLOS) and GNSS-denied leader-follower operations.

The partnership follows a successful proof of concept (PoC) conducted in rugged terrains in Ontario, Canada, during Q3 and Q4 of 2023. The PoC demonstrated WaveSense technology in GNSS-denied environments, showcasing its potential to improve autonomous navigation in challenging conditions. Both companies have invested significant resources to develop a robust integration of the WaveSense system, ensuring it is ready for deployment.