GMV provides vehicle positioning solution to BMW

GMV has been selected by BMW Group to supply its safe and precise positioning technology, GMV GSharp, for the next generation of BMW Group’s autonomous vehicles.

GSharp is equipped with an onboard positioning engine (PE) software and a GNSS corrections service, allowing vehicles to collect augmentation data and safety-related information for computing an accurate and reliable user position.

Both the correction service and positioning engine are developed following the ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 standards to ensure compliance with safety requirements. The solution also complies with the concept of security-from-design as per ISO 21434, including the necessary counter-measures in the SW and system and in the GNSS related attack detection or anti-spoofing and anti-jamming schemes.

The most demanding automotive project management practices and industry standards for software engineering (A-SPICE CL3) have been applied during its development.

In addition to the software side, GMV’s solution relies on a secure and redundant physical infrastructure. GMV owns and operates a worldwide GNSS station network, which provides the GNSS raw data needed to generate the corrections. These corrections are computed within two physically independent data centers, providing GMV’s solution the required availability levels for automated driving applications.