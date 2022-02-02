Geotab wins contract for fleet telematics in U.S. Air Force vehicles

The U.S. Air Force will equip its 21,000 general-purpose vehicles with Geotab fleet-management technology after the company was awarded a sole-source contract.

Geotab received FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library in February 2019 as well as FedRAMP authorization and ISO 27001 certification for its telematics platform. These compliance certifications and authorizations validate Geotab’s system and organizational processes, enabling the company to offer its fleet-management services to all levels of federal, state and local government agencies.

Geotab’s fleet-management technology for the Air Force is secure and customized. It includes the following features to help the service more effectively manage its vehicles:

automated odometer capturing

engine diagnostics

problem predictive analytics

fuel data

custom reporting

GHG reduction dashboards

fleet right-sizing reporting

Selected for its integration capacity and proven commitment to information security, the sole-source award from the Department of the Air Force yields an Authorization to Operate (ATO) within the Department of Defense (DoD). The authorization will allow other DoD agencies to leverage Geotab services by piggybacking off of this DAF ATO.

Geotab fleet-management products are used by more than 2,000 government agencies and departments at all levels to capture, measure and analyze crucial fleet data with deep granularity. “Winning this sole-source contract from the Department of the Air Force further solidifies Geotab’s ability to collaborate with agencies that operate at the highest levels of national data security and to provide a customized and highly secured telematics solution,” said Dan Zdarko, business development manager, federal government, Geotab.

“It is vitally important that the technology we deploy in our fleets meet the highest standards of data security put forth by the U.S. government,” said Tim Patterson, program management flight chief from the U.S. Air Force’s 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. “Our objective is to enhance fleet-management strategies and reduce the total cost of ownership longer term across the Department of the Air Force.”