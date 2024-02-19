Geely expands satellite network for autonomous vehicles

Geely, a Chinese automaker, has launched its second set of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in its effort to enhance navigation capabilities for autonomous vehicles. The 11 satellites were launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan, China province.

According to Geely, the company aims to have 72 satellites in orbit by 2025. The long-term goal is to establish a constellation of 240 satellites to create a comprehensive satellite network for various applications.

Geely’s satellite network is designed to provide high-precision positioning support for autonomous vehicles. By using satellite technology, the company aims to enhance navigation accuracy to enhance safety and efficiency on the roads.

The newly launched satellites are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) remote sensing capabilities, which allows them to capture clear high-resolution imaging. With a resolution ranging from 3.2 ft to 16.4 ft, these satellites can provide valuable data and imagery for multiple applications, including surveillance, urban planning and infrastructure management.

China’s satellite industry has seen a significant surge in commercial activities since the government allowed private investment in the space sector. With supportive policies and investments, numerous commercial companies, including Geely, have ventured into satellite manufacturing and launch vehicles.