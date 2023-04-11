Full paper submission for ENC 2023 deadline coming up

The annual European Navigation Conference (ENC23), set for May 31-June 2, will be hosted by the European Space Agency (ESA) at its ESTEC facilities in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. Full papers need to be submitted by May 15.

This year’s conference will focus on resilient navigation. Organized by The Netherlands Institute for Navigation, the conference will address resilience in a broad sense, including navigation sub-functions, operational routines, standards and policies.

The ENC23 tech committee has broken down the overarching theme into a range of topics, including integral end-to-end navigation solutions, specifics in position, navigation and timing, routing, data integrity questions and more.

Registration is open until May 21. For more information, visit the ENC23 website.