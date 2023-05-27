Frontier Precision announces upgraded UAV platform
Frontier Precision has announced the availability of an upgraded flagship UAV platform, the Matrice 350 RTK.
This UAV platform features a new video transmission system and control experience, an efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features. It also offers robust payload and expansion capabilities.
The Matrice 350 RTK has a 55-minute max flight time and an IP55 rating. It features six-directional sensing and positioning, as well as a night-vision FPV camera, and 400 battery cycles.
Click here for more product information.
Introducing the DJI Matrice 350 RTK | Fully Powered to Forge Ahead
An upgraded flagship drone platform, the Matrice 350 RTK sets a new benchmark for the industry. https://t.co/DhhHecFAIq#frontierprecision #howyoumeasurematters #UAS #unmanned #frontierprecisionunmanned #DJI pic.twitter.com/geiN9GRFG7
— Frontier Precision (@frontierprec) May 18, 2023
Follow Us