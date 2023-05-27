Frontier Precision announces upgraded UAV platform

Frontier Precision has announced the availability of an upgraded flagship UAV platform, the Matrice 350 RTK.

This UAV platform features a new video transmission system and control experience, an efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features. It also offers robust payload and expansion capabilities.

The Matrice 350 RTK has a 55-minute max flight time and an IP55 rating. It features six-directional sensing and positioning, as well as a night-vision FPV camera, and 400 battery cycles.

