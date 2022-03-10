FAA, AUVSI to co-host seventh annual FAA Drone Symposium

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will co-host the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium April 28 in Orlando. The event will take place at the Orange County Convention Center.

The 2022 FAA Drone Symposium (formerly the FAA UAS Symposium) will focus on commercial operations, both at home and abroad. According to the show organizers, this collaborative event brings together industry and key FAA personnel to share best practices and lessons learned from operations, discuss challenges, and chart the course for the future of drone integration.

Session topics will include drone supply and demand, Beyond Visual Line of Sight Aviation Rulemaking Committee (BVLOS ARC) insights, drone integration and airspace integration.

To view the FAA Drone Symposium schedule and register for the event, visit https://www.auvsi.net/faa2022/registration