FAA approves Amazon Prime Air BVLOS UAV deliveries

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Amazon Prime Air permission to operate UAVs beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). This allows Prime Air to expand its UAV delivery service to more customers and scale operations across the U.S.

Prime Air’s BVLOS operations rely on detect-and-avoid technology, which allows UAVs to autonomously navigate obstacles for safe flight operations. Amazon provided the FAA with detailed engineering data and conducted flight demonstrations, which included real-world scenarios involving planes and hot air balloons, to validate the system’s safety.

With this FAA approval, Prime Air will extend its delivery area in College Station, Texas, using its MK-27 UAV. The service will integrate into Amazon’s existing delivery network, with UAVs deploying from facilities adjacent to same-day delivery sites.

Prime Air received an Air Carrier Certificate in 2020. The recent BVLOS approval further extends its capabilities, allowing Amazon to access more densely populated areas. The UAVs aim to deliver packages within 30 minutes or less.