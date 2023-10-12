Exail releases INS for mobile mapping

Exail has launched the Atlans 3, its new Inertial Navigation System (INS) dedicated to land and air mobile mapping applications. The technology was unveiled at INTERGEO 2023.

The Atlans 3 is an all-in-one positioning and orientation system integrating unique micro-electro-mechanical systems. Fiber optic gyroscope (MEMS-FOG) hybrid technology and a dual-antenna RTK GNSS receiver are housed within one compact device.

The INS offers North-keeping capability at FOG-level performance across a variety of land and air mobile mapping applications. It delivers real-time heading, even in GNSS-challenging environments such as urban canyons, mountainous terrain, or forested areas. The lightweight INS is designed to meet the requirements of high-performance lidars mounted on vehicles where space and weight constraints are critical.

The Atlans 3 is designed to be quick and simple to install on all platforms. It offers efficient “set-and-forget” operations for a wide range of land and air applications including road and rail asset inventory, pavement condition survey, vehicle automation, HD mapping, ground-truth, airborne surveys and precision pointing.