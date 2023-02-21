EUSPA turns to CNES again for SAR-Galileo maintenance

The European Union Space Programme Agency (EUSPA) has signed a framework contract entrusting France’s space agency with providing Galileo search-and-rescue (SAR) services. The 137 million euro 10-year contract includes maintaining assets in operational condition, coordinating with the host sites and interfacing with the Cospas-Sarsat community.

The National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) has been responsible for operations of SAR-Galileo services for the European Union since 2016, providing the SAR-Galileo Forward Link Service and the Return Link Service. The coordination of operations and maintenance of the ground segment, deployed across Europe, is headquartered at the space center in Toulouse, France.

A network of reference beacons enables evaluation of the performance of the systems in real-time. CNES also provides its expertise to EUSPA for the definition of international standards, performance monitoring and future developments.

Emergency position-indicating radio beacon-based services is an addition to the framework contract. CNES has already been identified as the future operator of the Emergency Warning Service, an alert service for European communities scheduled to begin operations in 2024.

The SAR-Galileo Return Link Service was declared operational on Jan. 21, 2020.