EUSPA to hold GNSS Signal Simulator Manufacturers Forum in December

To bridge the gap between chipset and receiver manufacturers and GNSS simulator manufacturers, EUSPA, together with the European Commission and the Joint Research Centre (JRC), is organizing a GNSS Signal Simulator Manufacturers Forum on December 13.

The online forum will aim to help signal simulator manufacturers keep their products up to date by presenting the latest service interface control documents (ICDs), including those for the Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication, the Galileo High Accuracy Service and for the I/NAV improvements. The forum will also serve as a channel for addressing GNSS signal simulator manufacturers’ needs, questions, and concerns.

Manufacturers use ICDs to access information provided from a GNSS satellite’s Signal in Space (SiS) or from such terrestrial means as the internet. However, before a manufacturer can turn this information into a new product or service, they must first test it – which is where GNSS simulators come into play.

Signal simulators play a critical role within the GNSS product pipeline. Chipset and receiver manufacturers have rapidly evolving needs. In order to keep up, GNSS signal simulators must be regularly updated. To do this, however, simulator manufacturers must know what those needs are.

“Whether it be a personal navigation system or smart watch, before a device or application that relies on GNSS signals hits the market manufacturers need to ensure it works,” says Fiammetta Diani, Head of Market, Downstream and Innovation at EUSPA. “GNSS simulators allow manufacturers to test the accuracy of their receivers by simulating such real-world factors as vehicle and satellite motion, signal characteristics and atmospheric effects.”

In addition to being a source of market intelligence, EUSPA offers the downstream market a range of funding opportunities, including the Fundamental Elements scheme. Part of EUSPA’s market uptake strategy, Fundamental Elements is an EU R&D funding mechanism supporting the development of EGNSS-enabled chipsets, receivers and antennas.

Interested parties can register for the GNSS Signal Simulator Manufacturers Forum by emailing market@euspa.europa.eu. The deadline for registration is December 8.