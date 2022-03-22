Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Esri Stops All Sales to Russia and Belarus

March 22, 2022  - By
Logo: Esri

Jack Dangermond, co-founder and president of geographic information system (GIS) giant Esri, told his customers on March 10 that he is “shocked and distressed by the grim circumstances in Ukraine.” Consequently, he announced, Esri and its distributor Esri CIS have stopped all their sales to Russia and Belarus. The company is also supporting several organizations across Europe “in their humanitarian and military efforts in support of the Ukrainian government and its people.”

“The invasion of Ukraine is a devastating chapter in our history,” Dangermond continued. “We have heard from so many members of our GIS community who, like us, stand with the Ukrainian people. Make no mistake, this is a daunting moment that will demand strength, compassion, and resolve from all of us.”

