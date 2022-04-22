Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ESA releases video explaining its navigation innovation program

NAVISP includes projects for autonomous and connected driving. (Image: ESA/F. Bagiana)

Many of the experts that designed and oversaw the Galileo system are now supporting European companies in developing new navigation technologies and services through the Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAVISP) of the European Navigation Agency (ESA).

NAVISP supports navigation research and development, such as ways to improve satellite navigation, alternative positioning systems, and new navigation services and applications. Working in partnership with European industry and researchers, more than 200 NAVISP projects have been initiated so far.

NAVISP is divided into three elements.

  • Element 1 focuses on improving and expanding satellite navigation, as well as establishing novel positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services.
  • Element 2 focuses on innovation for competitiveness, developing new PNT products and services.
  • Element 3 supports European Union Member State priorities, including support for national testbeds and programs.

