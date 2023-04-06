ESA opens applications for Navigation Training Course

The European Space Agency (ESA) Academy is requesting university students to apply for the pilot edition of the Navigation Training Course. The course will take place June 26-30 at ESA Academy’s Training and Learning Facility in ESEC-Galaxia, Belgium.

With a specific focus on Galileo, the ESA Academy course aims to provide university students with an introduction to satellite navigation. Designed by ESA experts that developed the Galileo space and ground segment, this training course will offer students fundamental knowledge of Galileo’s architecture, tools, services and functionalities.

The training course will include lectures and hands-on exercises with a tour of Galileo in-orbit test facilities in ESEC, which provides an essential part of the current Galileo ground segment.

Upon completion of the training course, students will be evaluated and will receive a certificate of participation and course transcript, allowing them to request ECTS credits from their respective universities.

For more information and application requirements, visit the ESA website.