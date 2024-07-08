Emlid upgrades RTK rover

Emlid has released upgrades for its ultralight Reach RX Network real-time kinematics (RTK) rover. It features MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad) certification and is fully compatible with ArcGIS, QGIS and other GIS apps for both iOS and Android. Reach RX can be seamlessly integrated into GIS workflows to help industry professionals and teams collect accurate geodata at scale.

Reach RX offers precise positioning while receiving corrections through NTRIP. The device tracks GPS/QZSS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou. It gets a fix in less than 5 seconds, delivering centimeter-level accuracy even in challenging conditions.

The rover does not require configuration or additional training— surveyors only need to add NTRIP credentials. With its intuitive and straightforward workflow, Reach RX allows users to achieve high precision for engineering, utility inspection, landscaping and other projects of any scale.

According to the company, the rover will soon be compatible with QField, Blue Marble’s Global Mapper, Mergin Maps, Avenza Maps and more.

The Reach RX rover weighs 250 grams. The battery provides 16 hours of operation on a single charge and can be recharged from a power bank. The receiver works in a variety of survival environments. The IP68-rated rover is waterproof, dustproof, and withstands temperatures from -20 to +65°C (-4 to 149°F).