Emlid Studio released for GNSS post-processing

Emlid has released Emlid Studio, a new post-processed kinematic (PPK) application designed specifically for post-processing GNSS data. The app is free and available for Windows and Mac users.

Emlid Studio features a simple interface to make post-processing easy. The app allows users to convert raw GNSS logs into RINEX, post-process static and kinematic data, geotag images from drones (including DJI brand), and extract points from survey projects completed with Emlid’s ReachView 3 app.

With Emlid Studio, users can post-process data recorded with Emlid Reach receivers and other GNSS receivers or NTRIP services. Post-processing requires RINEX observation and navigation files. Raw data in UBX and RTCM3 format also can be used — Emlid Studio will automatically convert them into RINEX.

The post-processing workflow is straightforward. Users can receive precise positioning of a single point or track depending on the positioning mode. Users can simply add several RINEX files and enter the antenna height, click the Process button, and Emlid Studio will do the rest. Once the resulting position file is ready, the plot will show the result.

Another tool is available for the users of Reach receivers and the ReachView 3 app. The Stop & Go feature allows users to improve the coordinates of points collected in single or float modes.

Geotagging for drone mapping. Adding geotags to images’ EXIF data requires aerial photos and the POS file with the events. Emlid Studio also provides a chance to update data from the RTK drone in case of a float or single solution during a survey. A set of RINEX logs from a base and drone, an MRK file and images from the drone are dragged and dropped into specific file slots, providing result in seconds.