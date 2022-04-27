Draganfly drones head to Ukraine to meet medical needs

The first Draganfly humanitarian drone shipped to Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) has arrived in Europe and will soon deliver insulin to hard-to-reach hospitals in Ukraine. Draganfly is a North American drone manufacturer.

RSU ordered 200 Draganfly medical response drones equipped with temperature-managed payload boxes that can transport up to 35 pounds of blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines and wound-care kits. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the hormone is a top priority.

About 2.3 million people in Ukraine live with diabetes. Many are Type 1 diabetics who need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. For those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent.

NuGen Medical Devices donated the needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes to be filled with insulin. Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling in Ukraine, but there is also an urgent need for many medicines across the country as hospitals have been under direct attack since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.