ComNav upgrades T300 and T300 Plus GNSS receivers

ComNav Technology has announced major upgrades to its T300 and T300 Plus GNSS receivers for the global market, including an upgrade to its GNSS K8 platform on both receivers and a tilt-sensor replacement for the inertial measurement unit (IMU) on the T300 Plus.

The upgraded T300 and T300 Plus provide reception of more GNSS channels and increased reliability, the company said.

More channels. The powerful full-constellation tracking ability on the K8 platform enables reception of all current and future GNSS signals, including GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS. Signal support and tracking for QZSS L1/L2/L5, Navic L5, Galileo E6 and Altboc as well as GLONASS L3 are also available. After the upgrade, T300 and T300 Plus each receive 965 GNSS channels, and offer robust GNSS tracking performance.

Improved reliability. The advanced GNSS real-time kinematic (RTK) technology on the K8 platform provides continuous centimeter-level positioning within a short period of time. To alleviate the influence on authentic satellite signals, the K8 platform enhances interference detection and mitigation. The interference, for example, between buildings or in the dense jungle, will not affect the positioning results.

With the upgrades, users can expand the reach of their GNSS rovers and obtain reliable positioning results even in complex environments.

Low power consumption. In static mode, power consumption is reduced to 1.92 W, extending working time to 16 hours and providing a smooth workflow without an external power supply.

T300 Plus tilt compensation. Combined with the inertial measurement unit (IMU), the T300 Plus can support tilt compensation up to 60° and keeps the accuracy within 2.5 centimeters, which significantly improves the fieldwork with increased efficiency, convenience and reliability without magnetometer and accelerometer calibration.

The upgraded T300 and T300 Plus GNSS receivers are available now.