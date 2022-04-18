Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ComNav offers P300 high-precision, rugged tablet for machine control

April 18, 2022  - By
Photo: ComNav

Photo: ComNav

ComNav Technology has released the P300 Series GNSS tablet to the global market. Based on the company’s K8 GNSS OEM platform, the high-precision in-cab Android rugged tablet brings innovative performance and ease of use to various operations in precision agriculture, autonomous driving, machine control and other industries, the company said.

Embedded with the new-generation K8 OEM module, the P300 series GNSS tablet can track all current and planned constellations (including GPS, BeiDou, BeiDou-3, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS) and reach centimeter-level accuracy. Using the advanced Quantum III technology in combination with upgraded SinoGNSS ASIC chip and advanced microprocessor unit, the P300 series is capable of providing enhanced heading and positioning performance for everyday field use.

Photo: ComNav

Photo: ComNav

Features of the P300 include dual-card, dual-standby, various interfaces, multiple wireless connections and data transmission modules for CAN, PPS and Event. The P300 can adapt to a variety of application scenarios to meet different needs of users. The aluminum-magnesium alloy body makes the P300 robust, able to cope with the rigors and demands of tough construction jobs and strenuous vibrations.

The P300 series runs the Android operating system and is compatible with most Android apps. Compared to traditional GNSS receivers the high-definition color touchscreen and intuitive interface make it easy for both beginner and advanced users to operate.

The P300 series tablet includes P300 Plus (10.1-inch) and P300 Mini (8-inch). Both deliver the same high performance, user-friendly design, powerful connectivity and rugged construction to users. Both sizes are available now.

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in Latest News, Machine Control/Ag

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.