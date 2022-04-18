ComNav offers P300 high-precision, rugged tablet for machine control

ComNav Technology has released the P300 Series GNSS tablet to the global market. Based on the company’s K8 GNSS OEM platform, the high-precision in-cab Android rugged tablet brings innovative performance and ease of use to various operations in precision agriculture, autonomous driving, machine control and other industries, the company said.

Embedded with the new-generation K8 OEM module, the P300 series GNSS tablet can track all current and planned constellations (including GPS, BeiDou, BeiDou-3, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS) and reach centimeter-level accuracy. Using the advanced Quantum III technology in combination with upgraded SinoGNSS ASIC chip and advanced microprocessor unit, the P300 series is capable of providing enhanced heading and positioning performance for everyday field use.

Features of the P300 include dual-card, dual-standby, various interfaces, multiple wireless connections and data transmission modules for CAN, PPS and Event. The P300 can adapt to a variety of application scenarios to meet different needs of users. The aluminum-magnesium alloy body makes the P300 robust, able to cope with the rigors and demands of tough construction jobs and strenuous vibrations.

The P300 series runs the Android operating system and is compatible with most Android apps. Compared to traditional GNSS receivers the high-definition color touchscreen and intuitive interface make it easy for both beginner and advanced users to operate.

The P300 series tablet includes P300 Plus (10.1-inch) and P300 Mini (8-inch). Both deliver the same high performance, user-friendly design, powerful connectivity and rugged construction to users. Both sizes are available now.