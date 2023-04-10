CNH Industrial to acquire Hemisphere GNSS

CNH Industrial has entered an agreement to acquire Hemisphere GNSS, a manufacturer of high-performance satellite positioning technology owned by Unistrong. The $175 million acquisition aims to advance automated and autonomous solutions from CNH Industrial for agriculture and construction applications.

Hemisphere GNSS technology will be integrated into CNH Industrial’s products and services providing users with suitable solutions in the field and on job sites.

Hemisphere GNSS’ core technology capabilities include application-specific integrated circuit chips, circuit boards, radio frequency signal processing, navigation algorithms, and satellite-based correction designs. The company’s proprietary GNSS solutions provide accuracy for the agriculture, constructions, mining and marine industries.