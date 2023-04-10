Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


CNH Industrial to acquire Hemisphere GNSS

April 10, 2023  - By
CNH-Industrial-Logo

CNH Industrial has entered an agreement to acquire Hemisphere GNSS, a manufacturer of high-performance satellite positioning technology owned by Unistrong. The $175 million acquisition aims to advance automated and autonomous solutions from CNH Industrial for agriculture and construction applications.

Hemisphere GNSS technology will be integrated into CNH Industrial’s products and services providing users with suitable solutions in the field and on job sites.

Hemisphere GNSS’ core technology capabilities include application-specific integrated circuit chips, circuit boards, radio frequency signal processing, navigation algorithms, and satellite-based correction designs. The company’s proprietary GNSS solutions provide accuracy for the agriculture, constructions, mining and marine industries.

This article is tagged with , and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.