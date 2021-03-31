CHC Navigation launches light, accurate UAV lidar system

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has released the AlphaAir 450 (AA450) lidar system, a lightweight, compact all-in-one sensor for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Featuring an inertial measurement unit (IMU), GNSS, 3D scanner and camera, the AlphaAir 450 solution is suitable for power-line inspections, topographic mapping, emergency response, agricultural and forestry surveys. The unit is easy to use, and can be rapidly deployed in the field to collect geospatial data.

“Despite the fact that the lidar scanning is an efficient technology to capture 3D data, it still often remains costly and complex to operate,” said Andrei Gorb, product manager of CHC Navigation’s Mobile Mapping Division. “Taking that into account, we introduce the AlphaAir 450 (AA450), a breakthrough lidar scanner that delivers user-friendly and high-accuracy capabilities at a reasonable price.”

Key aspects of the AlphaAir 450

Lightweight. The lidar’s weight is a constraint for any drone. The AlphaAir 450 weighs 1 kg, which is suitable to most drones’ payload requirements. The lighter the unit, the longer the operating time of the drone, and the greater the productivity. The AlphaAir 450 can be easily mounted on UAVs, making data capture efficient.

Advanced Accuracy. By combining industrial-grade GNSS with a high-precision IMU, the AlphaAir 450 can easily achieve an absolute accuracy of 5 cm (vertical) and 10 cm (horizontal) for small survey areas — typically adequate for the most use cases. To further improve precision and accuracy, users can apply adjustment algorithms in the CHCNAV CoPre software.

Industrial Reliability. Featuring IP64 high-level protection, the AlphaAir 450 extends its operating temperature capabilities, down to –20° C and up to +50° C in any field environment. This can increase users’ return on investment by providing more field survey days in a year.

