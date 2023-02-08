Cepton secures lidar contract from Tolling System Operator

Cepton has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from the United States Highway Tolling System Operator to use its Sora series lidar sensors. The sensors will be deployed on several major tollways in the tri-state area in Northern California.

The Sora lidars provide detailed and accurate 3D profiling of vehicles passing at highway speeds. The lidar sensors have been used to modernize global tolling infrastructure by facilitating electronic toll collection, reducing traffic congestion and toll leakage.

“In addition to superior performance, our Sora lidars were designed using the same auto-grade building blocks that have been validated by OEMs through our flagship automotive lidar program, and are reliable, embeddable, scalable and energy efficient, which are key advantages for tolling applications,” said Jun Pei, co-founder and CEO of Cepton.

The contract is expected to be the largest commercial lidar deployment in the tolling sector, with potential to scale outside the United States in the future.