Carnegie Robotics acquires Duro product line from Swift Navigation

Carnegie Robotics, an advanced robotics systems and sensors company, has acquired Swift Navigation’s Duro product line. The acquisition expands Carnegie Robotics’ IP portfolio of smart machinery across industries such as rail, intermodal, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and more.

Launched in 2017 through a collaboration between Swift Navigation and Carnegie Robotics, the Duro product line features high-precision GNSS receivers and software designed to deliver reliable centimeter-accurate positioning in challenging environments. Since the launch, Carnegie Robotics and Swift Navigation have worked together to respond to users’ needs.

The acquisition also supports Swift Navigation’s shift to a software-only service model with hardware integrations. Duro integrates with Swift’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service, a cloud-based GNSS corrections service designed to provide high-accuracy positioning for various applications.