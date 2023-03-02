BeiDou and GNSS headline ISSN 2023

The International Symposium on Satellite Navigation 2023: Advances, Opportunities and Challenges (ISSN 2023) will take place Nov. 20-22 in Jiaozuo, Henan, China.

ISSN 2023 will provide a platform for GNSS scientists and engineers to communicate and exchange theories, methods, technologies, applications and future challenges.

The event is open to all scientists who may have the latest results and developments in BeiDou (BDS) and GNSS+, including constellations, signals, orbits, receiver design and multi-sensor fusion, as well as positioning, navigation and timing theory, algorithms, models and applications in engineering and Earth science.

Manuscripts on new advances in multi-GNSS and other regional systems, compatibility, interoperability and new applications are also welcome.

ISSN 2023 is jointly sponsored by Henan Polytechnic University and the Editorial Office of Satellite Navigation. Main topics and sessions include:

Session 1: “Navigation System and Signals”

Session 2: “Space and Ground Augmentation”

Session 3: “GNSS Receiver and Anti-Spoofing”

Session 4: “GNSS Orbiting Determination& Modeling”

Session 5: “Integrated PNT and Location-Based Services”

Session 6: “GNSS Positioning Algorithms and Models”

Session 7: “Integrated Navigation and Smart Applications”

Session 8: “GNSS PPP and Applications”

Session 9: “Time and Coordinate Reference System”

Session 10: “GNSS Atmospheric Sensing & Meteorology”

Session 11: “GNSS Ionosphere and Space Weather”

Session 12: “GNSS/InSAR Surveying and Geodesy”

Those interested can learn more about the event and register on the ISSN 2023 website.