Autonomy evolves - GPS World

Several technologies — ranging from very mature to nascent — are converging to make autonomous vehicles and devices more useful, efficient, and reliable than ever. They include real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS, inertial navigation systems (INS), cameras, and radar for navigation; cameras, lidar scanners, multibeam echosounders, and a variety of other sensors for data collection; software-defined radios (SDRs) for secure communications; and artificial intelligence (AI) to plan routes, coordinate the movements of multiple autonomous vehicles and devices (including “swarms” of UAVs), and analyze the data collected.

