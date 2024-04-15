 Autonomy evolves - GPS World

Autonomy evolves

April 15, 2024  - By
Image: Frontier Precision

Several technologies — ranging from very mature to nascent — are converging to make autonomous vehicles and devices more useful, efficient, and reliable than ever. They include real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS, inertial navigation systems (INS), cameras, and radar for navigation; cameras, lidar scanners, multibeam echosounders, and a variety of other sensors for data collection; software-defined radios (SDRs) for secure communications; and artificial intelligence (AI) to plan routes, coordinate the movements of multiple autonomous vehicles and devices (including “swarms” of UAVs), and analyze the data collected.

Read this cover story, featuring case studies from Unicore and CHCNAV, interviews with executives at Per Vices and M3 Systems, and images from Frontier Precision and YellowScan.

