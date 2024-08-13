AUKUS conducts trials for autonomous, AI-enabled sensing systems

AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, deployed autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sensing systems during the Resilient and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Technology (RAAIT) trials, showcasing advancements in their Pillar II advanced capabilities initiative.

The trials took place at multinational Project Convergence exercises hosted by the United States Army. Military personnel from the three AUKUS nations tested autonomous and AI-enabled sensing capabilities in a multi-domain battlespace—land, maritime, air, and cyber—that minimized the time between sensing enemy targets, deciding how to respond, and responding to the threat.

Once integrated into national platforms, these new sensing systems are designed to provide more reliable data, which can enable commanders to make optimal decisions and allow service members to respond more quickly to kinetic threats.

During the RAAIT exercise, a sophisticated plug-in for the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) demonstrated impressive capabilities in enhancing military operations. This map-based software application allowed a UK RedKite UAV to dynamically detect opposing force locations by making real-time adjustments based on collected data. Simultaneously, a second UAV provided high-resolution imagery for confirmation. The integrated system seamlessly transmitted this critical information to the Tactical Operations Center (TOC), where a designated “AI officer” provided essential human oversight. Upon verification, the officer authorized an Australian XT-8 UAV to execute a simulated strike. The success of this TAK plug-in has prompted the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to plan its wider distribution, showcasing the potential for enhanced interoperability among AUKUS partners.

“It used to be that each nation used its own datasets to develop separate models and deploy those models on their own platforms. Under RAAIT, we’ve matured the AI pipeline, focusing on interchangeability and interoperability, which allows for any combinations of datasets, models, algorithms and platforms to be used across all three nations,” said Dr. Kimberly Sablon, the Principal Director of Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Lessons learned at the RAAIT trials will be used for future training events. The AUKUS Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy (AIA) Working Group hopes to use these findings to develop an AIA ecosystem that will one day enable the three partner nations to share data for operational success in contested environments.