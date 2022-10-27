Atmos appoints Volatus Aerospace as official distributor in Canada

Atmos, a Dutch UAV manufacturer that develops high-end VTOL fixed-wing UAVs for mapping and surveying applications, expanded its global reseller network by signing a reseller agreement with Volatus Aerospace, a leader in commercial drones and UAV technology, in Canada. Volatus will be responsible for the distribution of Marlyn Cobalt UAVs in Canada and will provide assistance and maintenance services to local UAV operators. The company brings extensive experience in aviation operations, safety, compliance and innovation to the evolving uncrewed aircraft market.

Marlyn Cobalt is the first fully autonomous hybrid (VTOL & fixed-wing) drone for mapping and surveying applications. With its patented design that combines the best of both worlds, Marlyn can take off vertically from anywhere and map fast and efficiently producing high-quality outputs for professional users. It is the only drone in its class that is built to perform even in harsh and windy conditions, while its easily swappable payloads provide operators with flexibility.

“We have an incredible team pushing the envelope on the entire spectrum of UAV technology,” said Glen Lynch, CEO at Volatus Aerospace. “The Marlyn Cobalt survey drone is an exciting new addition to our product offerings.”