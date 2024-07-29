Aptella, Sphere Drones advance autonomous scanning and mapping

Aptella has partnered with Sphere Drones, an Australian-based full-stack technology and UAV provider, for Aptella to distribute the Sphere Drone HubX mobile payload platform. The platform supports autonomous scanning and mapping operations for users across the resources, mining, construction and emergency services sectors.

HubX is a mobile solution designed for drone-in-a-box (DiaB) or terrestrial scanning tasks in regional and hard-to-access locations. Its self-sustained, mobile form factor makes it readily deployable on any site. Its bespoke solar power system and the 5G/satellite internet solutions are backed by built-in redundancies.

The HubX platform offers a versatile and large configurable payload bay, allowing users to mix and match enterprise payloads to meet their specific needs and enhance remote data collection. This includes seamlessly integrated DiaB and terrestrial scanner payloads, as well as the ability to plug and play any third-party payload hardware.

When paired with DJI’s Dock 2, HubX simplifies DiaB operations, enabling businesses to be operational on the day of delivery and have pilots ready to fly within 30 minutes of arrival. This setup accelerates the adoption of UAV operations and facilitates the transition to beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.

Obtaining certification to operate UAVs via a remote operations center (ReOC) is typically a complex and time-consuming process. However, the HubX solution streamlines this with a managed service offering, the company said.

Aptella, with locations across all states and territories of Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, supports the civil construction, building, mining and geospatial industries. Under the agreement, Aptella will provide HubX demonstrations and initial deployments, working in collaboration with Sphere Drones for technical support.