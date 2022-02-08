Applanix introduces GNSS-inertial platform for mobile mapping

New hardware and software platform provides accuracy, position for land-vehicle system integrators

Applanix, a Trimble Company, has announced the Trimble AP+ Land GNSS-inertial OEM platform for accurate and robust position and orientation for georeferencing sensors and positioning vehicles in land mobile-mapping applications.

The platform enables users to accurately and efficiently track and monitor fleets and produce high-definition (HD) maps and 3D models. It can also serve as a reference solution for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) testing, even in challenging GNSS environments.

The comprehensive Trimble AP+ Land is small enough to integrate into compact mobile-mapping systems. It is compatible with virtually any type of mapping sensor, including single- or multi-lidar systems, video cameras, photogrammetric and panoramic cameras, and similar sensors.

Configurable to meet the mapping, positioning and direct georeferencing (DG) accuracy demands of mapping and positioning applications in challenging GNSS signal environments, the Trimble AP+ Land solution features:

Applanix IN-Fusion+ GNSS-aided inertial firmware with Trimble ProPoint GNSS positioning technology

Dual embedded survey-grade GNSS chipsets that can receive multi-frequency and multi-constellation signals

Dual custom-designed inertial measurement units (IMU)

Distance measurement indicator (DMI)

Compact size

Low power consumption

Optional RTK and Trimble CenterPoint RTX real-time correction service support

Full integration and post sales support through the Applanix Global support network

“We have taken the most advanced features of Applanix inertial and Trimble GNSS technology, and packaged them into a powerful compact and versatile solution optimized for mobile mapping and positioning applications,” said Joe Hutton, Applanix’s director of inertial technology, air and land products. “We remain committed to our customers’ success by developing flexible and scalable positioning solutions such as the AP+ Land and more.”

The Trimble AP+ Land OEM solution is supported by the Applanix POSPac MMS post-processing software, which features Trimble CenterPoint RTX post-processing for centimeter-level positioning globally without the need for base stations. These capabilities make it a suitable for integrators to produce a highly efficient land mobile-mapping system.

For lidar integrators, the Trimble AP+ Land OEM is compatible with the POSPac MMS LiDAR QC tools. SLAM technology computes the IMU to lidar boresight misalignment angles and also adjusts the trajectory to achieve the highest level of georeferencing accuracy in the generated point cloud.