Anello Photonics offers GNSS/INS evaluation kit for autonomous applications

The company is engaged in trials with customers in mapping, surveying, robotics, construction, trucking, defense, aerospace and autonomous vehicle applications

Anello Photonics has made available an optical gyroscope and GNSS/inertial navigation system (INS) evaluation kit (EVK) for autonomous applications.

Powered by Anello’s optical gyroscope solution and sensor-fusion engine, the Anello EVK can maintain centimeter accuracy in conditions where far more expensive ground-truth positioning and localization systems degrade.

The Anello EVK is accurate in extended full GNSS-denied operation and is stable over wide temperature ranges and under extreme vibration.

“We are actively engaged with many customers to drive new technology adoption and explore how by providing high precision, highly scalable, optical gyro-based solutions we can accelerate and improve position accuracy for a wide range of autonomous use cases,” said Mario Paniccia, CEO of Anello Photonics. “We see a lot of interest around our unique and innovative integrated silicon photonics technology and our product roadmap, and are excited to be working with many industry leaders looking for cutting-edge innovation.”

The Anello EVK is designed to be easy to use while enabling seamless navigation and positioning in challenging GNSS-denied environments where accuracy is paramount.

“Anello’s optical gyroscope solution is perfect for our offerings due to its performance compared to other MEMS solutions currently available and used by the industry. The Anello solution provides ease of installation together with high accuracy and reliability,” said Sean Kish, CEO of Psionic. “Through our work with Anello, we’re seeing significant improvements in the performance of our SurePath product for long-range precision navigation in GNSS-denied environments.”