AGU 2022 seeks abstracts for GNSS session

The 2022 Fall Meeting of the AGU will take place in person in Chicago and virtually online Dec. 12-16.

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) hosts the meeting, which unites the global Earth and space science community to share findings, connect and advance the profession and its benefits for society. The conference generally has more than 25,000 attendees from more than 100 countries

A dedicated GNSS session was successful at the 2021 AGU. This year, the session is:

G011: “Scientific Applications Enabled by the International GNSS Service (IGS) and Associated Improvements to GNSS Products”

“As the title promises, it shall become a platform for interactions between people that are using our products and those that are generating them,” the AGU conveners wrote in an email to the CANSPACE Listserv. The conveners are Allison Craddock (IGS CB, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA), Felix Perosanz (CNES, France) and Rolf Dach (AIUB, Switzerland).

Abstracts can be submitted until Aug. 3 via the AGU abstract submission form.