Advanced Navigation upgrades product line for autonomous systems

Advanced Navigation has expanded its Certus product line by introducing the Certus Mini series. This development marks a significant advancement in compact and high-performance navigation technology for field robots, autonomous vehicles and UAVs.

The Certus Mini series comes in three variants:

Certus Mini D: A dual-antenna inertial navigation system (INS)

Certus Mini N: A GNSS-aided INS

Certus Mini A: An attitude and heading reference system (AHRS)

These lightweight systems, weighing no more than 55 grams (1.9 oz.), offer impressive performance and cost-efficiency for their size.

The Certus Mini D utilizes dual-antenna GNSS for accurate heading, position, and velocity measurements. It operates on L1/L5 multi-constellation GNSS and offers enhanced interference immunity and position accuracy, particularly in challenging urban environments.

The Certus Mini series is designed to integrate into legacy systems and new builds. Its versatility makes it suitable for various applications, including surveying, agricultural robotics, open-pit mining and asset tracking.