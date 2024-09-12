Advanced Navigation, Hanwha Defense Australia and Hanwha Aerospace advance military navigation

Advanced Navigation, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-develop strategic grade assured positioning navigation and timing (APNT) solutions.

Under the agreement, the three companies will collaborate on the development of high-performance inertial navigation systems (INS) for autonomous, airborne, and crewed systems. These systems will be used for precision targeting and vehicle navigation in GNSS-contested environments across land and air domains.

The co-developed solutions will be integrated into Hanwha Aerospace’s global supply chain to advance the broader strategic APNT interests for Australia and international markets.

By integrating Advanced Navigation’s IP in digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technologies with Hanwha’s robust aerospace and defense capabilities, the agreement seeks to augment Australia’s manufacturing and supply chain resilience to meet the demand of global military supply chains.

Hanwha Defense Australia’s Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) in Melbourne, Australia, will provide critical facilities supporting the production and sustainment of tracked armored vehicles, including multiple assembly lines, a 1,200 m test track, a deep-water test facility, an obstacle course and a research and development center. Stage 2 of the development will also include Australia’s EMI/EMC (electromagnetic interference/compatibility) chamber and test shooting tunnel alongside an expanded manufacturing capability.

In the neighboring state of New South Wales, Advanced Navigation’s manufacturing facility will be used for the secure production of APNT solutions. Specifically, it enhances the critical output of strategic-grade DFOGs, which possess the heightened sensitivity necessary to detect the Earth’s rotation.