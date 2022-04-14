ADVA software now protects third-party GNSS receivers from cyberattacks

GNSS assurance software Ensemble Sync Director now detects jamming and spoofing cyberattacks on third-party GNSS receivers

ADVA has extended its Ensemble Sync Director GNSS assurance software to integrate any third-party vendor’s GNSS receiver observables at scale.

A key pillar of ADVA’s aPNT+ technology, Ensemble Sync Director is now vendor-agnostic, providing resilient and assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) for more customers than before.

Ensemble Sync Director can now transparently show and analyze GNSS observables from third-party receivers in large deployments.

Synchronization based on satellite signals is vulnerable to failure, interference and cyberthreats, meaning network operators need to protect their critical timing with continuous monitoring and assurance. With the Adva software, network operators can remotely detect issues with GNSS receivers from any vendor, helping to maintain high-quality timing performance, avoid disruptions and reduce operating costs.

“By extending our GNSS assurance application capabilities beyond our own timing equipment, we’re empowering many more customers to protect their mission-critical synchronization in new or deployed infrastructure,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “Our Ensemble Sync Director, with comprehensive GNSS assurance for both resilient and assured PNT, provides a simple, scalable and highly cost-efficient way to harness our unique experience and expertise in managing a huge number of GNSS-dependent network elements.”

ADVA’s Oscilloquartz GNSS assurance solution for integrating third-party receiver data is an extension of its Sync Director application, part of the Ensemble Controller network management platform. It offers centralized in-service monitoring and analysis of GNSS status and reliability as well as artificial-intelligence and machine-learning-based prediction and prevention of obstruction, jamming and spoofing.

Using topology and timing chain mapping, Ensemble Sync Director displays the entire timing network infrastructure in a user-intuitive graphical format.

ADVA’s GNSS assurance capabilities are aligned with the goals of the DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework and future IEEE P1952 Resilient PNT Standard to protect critical infrastructure.

Available from ADVA Professional Services, the new solution is suitable for network operators in telecoms, power utilities, financial trading, data centers and more, who need to ensure robust, reliable and resilient GNSS timing. It also offers value to system-integrator vendors looking to add vital GNSS protection capabilities to their synchronization portfolios.

Further information is available in an ADVA presentation.