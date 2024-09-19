Adtran launches Oscilloquartz Time Scale System

Adtran has launched its Oscilloquartz Time Scale System, designed to meet the precise timekeeping requirements of national metrology institutes, scientific research facilities and other applications demanding the highest levels of accuracy and traceability.

The comprehensive system integrates Adtran’s Oscilloquartz grandmaster clocks, GPS/GNSS receivers, and high-performance optical cesium atomic clocks alongside a combination of the phase comparator, reference generator, and time interval counter. This ensures synchronization with coordinated universal time (UTC) and provides robust protection against cybersecurity threats.

With its customizable design, real-time monitoring, and seamless transition capabilities, the Oscilloquartz Time Scale System addresses the increasing need for resilient and accurate time synchronization across various sectors to ensure operational continuity and data integrity.