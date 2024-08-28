A2Z Drone Delivery unveils UAV docks portfolio

A2Z Drone Delivery has launched a portfolio of autonomous drone docks and a companion UAV adapted for the system’s automatic charging capability. The A2Z AirDock allows UAVs to autonomously move between docks for recharging and package delivery, expanding their operational range and efficiency. This system is available in four configurations: the Portable, a lightweight and foldable option suitable for transport; the Shelter, a rugged module designed for housing drones in remote areas; the Dual, which can dock and charge two UAVs simultaneously; and the Quad, an elevated installation that accommodates up to four UAVs, making it suitable for high-traffic locations. These elevated docks are designed to keep UAVs away from people and property, enhancing safety during operations.

The Longtail AirDock Edition UAV is specifically designed to integrate with the AirDock system. This hexacopter can carry payloads of up to 5 kg and travel 20 km at an altitude of 200 m. It can also move between AirDocks, which extends its operational range. Additionally, the Longtail drone employs onboard cameras, sensors, and RTK technology for precise autonomous landing, and it is built to operate in various weather conditions, including moderate rain and snow.

Users can either purchase or lease the equipment or subscribe to a drone-network-as-a-service (DNaaS) model. The company has also developed a web-based user interface for managing deliveries and patrol missions. This interface allows operators to track delivery status, request pickups, schedule patrols, and view live video feeds, contributing to overall operational management.