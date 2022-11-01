U-blox announces secure dual-band GNSS timing module

New receiver provides a path to the security and performance benefits of dual-band technology

U-blox has announced a new, compact dual-band timing module that offers nanosecond-level timing accuracy, thereby meeting the stringent timing requirements for 5G communications.

The new u-blox NEO-F10T is compliant with the u-blox NEO form factor (12.2 mm x 16 mm), allowing space-constrained designs to be realized without the need to compromise on size.

The NEO-F10T is the successor to the NEO-M8T module, providing an easy upgrade path to dual-band timing technology. This allows NEO-M8T users to access nanosecond-level timing accuracy and enhanced security.

U-blox’s dual-band technology mitigates ionospheric errors and greatly reduces timing error, without the need of an external GNSS correction service. Additionally, when within the operational area of a satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS), the NEO-F10T offers the possibility to improve the timing performance by using the ionospheric corrections provided by the SBAS system.

As the NEO-F10T supports all four global satellite constellations and L1/L5/E5a configuration, it significantly simplifies global deployments because the same device can be used universally.

NEO-F10T includes advanced security features such as secure boot, secure interfaces, configuration lock and T-RAIM to provide the highest-level timing integrity. This ensures that reliable, uninterrupted service is delivered as any attempt to interfere with the receiver is unlikely to be successful. Additionally, advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing algorithms are included to further enhance security.

The module has a single RF input for all the GNSS bands and dual SAW filters for exceptional signal selectivity and out-of-band attenuation. It is compatible with u-blox’s ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna, making it simple to evaluate the performance of the timing modules. The devices operate from a single 2.7 V to 3.6 V supply and draw just 19 mA (@ 3.0 V) during continuous operation.

“NEO-F10T is designed to meet the timing synchronization requirements in 5G small cells and private networks on a global scale. By significantly reducing the time error of cellular network synchronization, the NEO‑F10T module will help operators maximize the performance of their networks and so optimize the return on their investment in 5G communications,” said Samuli Pietila, Director Product Line Management, Timing and Infrastructure, at u-blox.