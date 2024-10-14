Tronics developing north-seeking MEMS gyro, upgrades product line

Tronics Microsystems, a TDK company, has upgraded its GYPRO4000 product line, which consists of tactical-grade digital MEMS gyroscopes. As part of this product line, Tronics highlighted the GYPRO4300 and GYPRO4050 at INTERGEO 2024.

The GYPRO4300 is a high-dynamics MEMS gyro designed for precision navigation applications. It features a ±300 °/s input range, 200 Hz bandwidth and 1 ms latency, making it ideal for dynamic environments. With a bias instability of 0.4 °/h and an Angular Random Walk of 0.07 °/√h, the GYPRO4300 offers high-performance sensing in a compact, digital and low size, weight and power (SWaP) package.

Building on the GYPRO4300, the GYPRO4050 is a specialized North-seeking gyro for low-dynamics applications. This derivative offers 2° azimuth accuracy and is currently in the customer sampling stage. The GYPRO4050 maintains the same miniature package design as its predecessor, ensuring consistency across the product line.

At INTERGEO 2024, TDK showcased a prototype based on an ongoing research and development project. This new development utilizes the same miniature package as the GYPRO4300 and GYPRO4050 but demonstrates ultra-low noise capabilities, achieving an azimuth accuracy of less than 1°. This product is slated for launch in 2025.

The GYPRO4000 series offers a digital, cost-effective, low-SWaP alternative. The closed-loop architecture ensures strong vibration rejection, maintaining accuracy even in harsh conditions. The 24-bit digital SPI interface and miniature, hermetic ceramic package facilitate swift integration into various systems, including inertial navigation systems (INS) and inertial measurement units (IMU).