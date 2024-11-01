Septentrio partners with GNSS Store for high-precision GNSS solutions

Photo: Septentiro / GNSS Store

Septentrio has partnered with GNSS Store to expand its product ecosystem. Through this collaboration, GNSS Store has developed a range of new products, including evaluation boards, dongles, compact smart antennas and other plug-and-play systems. These products are based on Septentrio’s mosaic GNSS module family, which includes the mosaic-X5 positioning module, mosaic-H heading module and mosaic-T timing module.

The mosaic GNSS receiver is a compact device that delivers high-precision positioning using tri-band technology. Its advanced built-in features offer robust protection against signal interference, including jamming and spoofing attempts.

GNSS Store’s new offerings can achieve sub-centimeter location accuracy through a combination of multi-band, multi-constellation and high-precision RTK capabilities. This level of precision makes them ideal for applications requiring extreme accuracy, such as precision agriculture, UAVs and robotic systems.

