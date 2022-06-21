OriginGPS showcases new modules, tracker at Embedded World

New products include a low-profile GPS module, a new-gen dual-frequency GNSS module and a super-mini IoT tracker

OriginGPS will showcase new GPS and GNSS modules and a tiny tracker at Embedded World, Nuremberg, June 21-23, and at Electronica, Munich, Nov. 15-18.

Among products exhibited are:

the 7 x 7 mm ORG4572-MK05 GNSS module with a 10-Hz update rate

the new generation dual-frequency L1+L5 ORG4600, which provides centimeter-level accuracy with RTKLIB and NMEA with raw data in parallel

a low-profile GPS antenna module, the ORG1511-MK05

a new waterproof super-mini tracker measuring 4.9 x 2.7 x 1.4 cm and equipped with magnetic charging

high-performance solutions for a myriad of industries, from fish finders and oil and gas monitors to cargo tracking and gun control.

OriginGPS specializes in miniature GNSS modules and cellular internet of things (IoT) systems. Its high-performance solutions are suitable for every type of device designed to monitor and track valuable assets, whether stationary, in motion or both.

OriginGPS today offers a broad range of high-efficiency solutions, including traditional miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices to dramatically shorten time to market.

“When we realized that the component shortage was here to stay a while, we revisited our roadmap and added two GNSS modules, the ORG1510-MK05 and the ORG4572-MKO5,”said Amir Benyamini, vice president of research and development, OriginGPS. “These new models are based on available chipsets and boast a lead time of just 12 weeks. We also offer a similar lead time for our dual-frequency module.”