OriginGPS launches dual-frequency GNSS module at Electronica Fair

OriginGPS is exhibiting a new GNSS module based on a MediaTek chipset at Electronica in Munich this week.

The company is also demonstrating how the OriginIoT system — equipped with a high-stability GNSS module from the company’s miniature range — can be speedily deployed to replace traditional control systems, providing a new way to remote-control devices that move.

Also on show is a weather board equipped with a range of sensors for multiple particulate matter, with data presented on a gauge-rich dashboard updated automatically.

“We are excited to be launching our latest GNSS dual-frequency module, the ORG4600-MK01, at the Electronica trade fair this month,” said Haim Goldberger, OriginGPS’ Founder and CEO. “At GITEX 2022 in Dubai, we heard from visitors how demands for more precision and lower costs were on the rise. Thanks to the tenacity of our engineering team, the solution has sub-1m precision and is competitively priced. In fact, the cost of our new module — built with MediaTek’s dual-frequency chipset — is lower than that of our first L1+L5 module, the ORG4600-B01, which is based on Broadcom’s chipset and provides high stability with up to 10cms accuracy.”

The new 10 mm x 10 mm dual-frequency GNSS product is based on 12 nm technology and was designed for applications deployed in challenging environmental conditions. The solution also includes RTCM, a logger and accurate orbit prediction.

OriginGPS is showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices in Booth B5-242 at Electronica, Munich, Nov. 15-18.