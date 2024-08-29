ION GNSS+ 2024 is quickly approaching

Institute of Navigation (ION) GNSS+ is the world’s largest technical meeting and showcase of GNSS technology, products and services. This year’s conference will bring together international leaders in GNSS and related positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) fields to present new research, introduce new technologies, discuss current policy, demonstrate products and exchange ideas.

This year’s conference, scheduled for Sept. 16-20, 2024, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, will bring together international experts in GNSS and related positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) fields to share research, unveil new technologies and engage in critical policy discussions.

The conference will feature more than 300 technical presentations across six sectors, covering commercial and policy aspects as well as research advancements. Attendees can also attend insightful keynote speeches, including a presentation by Oscar Pozzobon, Ph.D., from Qascom, on pushing the limits of satellite navigation systems for lunar exploration.

The exhibit hall will be open on Sept. 18 -19, showcasing the latest GNSS technology, products and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and engage with industry-leading innovations.

GPS World, a proud media partner of ION GNSS+ 2024, will attend the conference and be located at booth 215, next to Syntony GNSS and Iridium.

