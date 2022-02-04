ION announces award winners, fellows

The Institute of Navigation (ION) presented its annual awards during the ION International Technical Meeting (ION ITM) and Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications (PTTI) meeting held Jan. 25-27 at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach in Long Beach, California.

The ION Annual Awards Program recognizes individuals making significant contributions or demonstrating outstanding performance relating to the art and science of navigation.

Jonathan “JR” Ryan received the Per Enge Early Achievement Award for developing vision-based navigation software used operationally on aircraft, UAVs and glide munitions that provides continuous high-accuracy absolute position measurements in GPS-denied environments. The Per Enge Early Achievement Award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions made early in one’s career.

Major Matthew L. Sutton received the Superior Achievement Award for his ingenuity, dedication and leadership in ensuring critical operational test and tactics improvements for warfighters in a contested electromagnetic environment. The Superior Achievement Award is presented to recognize an individual who has demonstrated outstanding performance as a practicing navigator of any vehicle, in any medium — marine, land, air, undersea and space.

John Fischer received the Distinguished PTTI Service Award for his pioneering research, patents, and leadership that advanced resilient positioning, navigation, and timing technology; and his prominent role in increasing global awareness of PNT. The Distinguished PTTI Service Award is presented to recognize outstanding contributions related to the management of PTTI systems. Fischer is a member of the GPS World Editorial Advisory Board.

Mark L. Psiaki received the Dr. Samuel M. Burka Award for his paper “Navigation Using Carrier Doppler Shift from a LEO Constellation: TRANSIT on Steroids” published in the Fall 2021 issue of NAVIGATION: Journal of the Institute of Navigation, Vol. 68, No. 3, pp. 621-641. The Dr. Samuel M. Burka Award recognizes outstanding achievement in the preparation of a paper advancing the art and science of positioning, navigation and timing.

Satoshi Kogure received the Captain P. V. H. Weems Award for technical and programmatic leadership in the development of Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System serving the Asia-Pacific region, and for leadership in international GNSS. The Captain P. V. H. Weems Award is presented to individuals for continuing contributions to the art and science of navigation.

Dana A. Goward received the Norman P. Hays Award for inspirational leadership in the pursuit and preservation of navigational excellence, developing international support for protecting, toughening and augmenting GNSS, and for advocating policies and systems to support resilient PNT. The Norman P. Hays Award is given in recognition of outstanding encouragement, inspiration and support contributing to the advancement of navigation. Goward is a frequent contributor to GPS World magazine.

Ignacio Fernández-Hernández received the Thomas L. Thurlow Award for pioneering contributions in the design and development of GNSS authentication and high-accuracy services. The Thomas L. Thurlow Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the science of navigation.

Fellow Members Announced

ION also announced recipients of 2022 Fellow membership during the conference. Election to Fellow membership recognizes sustained professional accomplishments that have significantly contributed to the advancement of the arts and sciences of positioning, navigation and/or timing (PNT) in the areas of technology, management, practice or teaching and a demonstrated and sustained impact on the PNT community. Fellows have maintained an observable presence in the ION community over the long term, including contributions to ION programs and publications.

Dennis M. Akos was elected for fundamental contributions to the design, development and commercialization of GNSS software-defined radio technology.

Charles A. Schue, III, was elected for distinguished and sustained technical and strategic contributions, leadership and guidance in resilient PNT solutions.

Charles K. Toth was elected for significant contributions to the development and implementation of multi-sensor integrated navigation systems, and for demonstrated excellence as an academic mentor and professional leader.