Inertial Labs releases new versions of Kernel inertial measurement units

Inertial Labs has announced new versions of its Kernel inertial measurement units (IMUs).

The Kernel 110, 120, 210 and 220 are a set of compact, self-contained, strapdown industrial-grade (100 series) and tactical-grade (200 series) IMUs that measure linear acceleration and angular rates with three-axis micro-electromechanical (MEMS) accelerometers and three-axis MEMS gyroscopes.

Fully calibrated, temperature compensated, mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system, the Kernel 210 and 220 contain 1 deg/hr bias in-run stability gyroscopes and 0.005 mg bias in-run stability accelerometers.

The new Kernel 110 and 120 IMUs will be superseding the existing Kernel 100 IMU. The Kernel 210 and 220 are miniaturized versions of the company’s IMU-P (Professional) tactical unit.

The Kernel series of inertial measurement units are a fully integrated inertial solution that combines the newest MEMS sensors technology. This seamless integration allows Inertial Labs to provide an inertial system with high performance while maintaining a high-value price point. With its compact design and low power consumption, the Kernel IMUs easily integrate in a wide range of higher order systems while consuming very little space and power.

With continuous Built-in Test (BIT), configurable communications protocols, electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection, and flexible input power requirements, the Kernel 110, 120, 210 and 220 are built to be used in a wide variety of environments and integrated system applications. Units have been thoroughly tested to perform in large variations in temperature, high vibration, and shock.

Designed to be used in air, marine and land environments, the Kernel series can be integrated into motion reference units (MRU), attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) and GPS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS). As a result, Kernel IMUs are suitable for a wide variety of applications such as autonomous vehicles, antenna and line-of-sight stabilizations systems, as well as buoy or boat motion monitoring.

“The new Kernel IMUs represent the innovative approach at Inertial Labs,” said Jamie Marraccini, president and CEO of Inertial Labs. “The high performance and the flexibility to integrate into different systems and applications is what we have striven to provide to our clients with the new Kernel IMU release.”