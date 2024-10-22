Inertial Labs launches compact IMU

Inertial Labs has unveiled the KERNEL-201, the latest addition to its line of miniature MEMS sensor-based inertial measurement units (IMUs).

The KERNEL-201 features three-axis MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes that offer ultra-low noise, high bandwidth and minimal latency. These characteristics make it ideal for applications such as pointing, stabilization and navigation in systems where performance and size are critical. Its volume of 0.38 cubic inches offers a high dynamic range, setting a new standard for miniature IMUs.

Fully calibrated and temperature-compensated, the unit offers consistent, precise measurements even in challenging environments. It features a in-run bias stability up to 0.7 deg/hr for gyroscopes and 0.005 mg for accelerometers, along with a low angular random walk (ARW) of 0.065°/√hr and velocity random walk (VRW) of 0.015 m/sec/√hr.

The unit is designed to withstand high shock and vibration while maintaining peak performance, making it suitable for a wide range of challenging applications. The KERNEL-201 can be integrated into various high-level systems, such as motion reference units (MRUs), GPS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS) and attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS). It offers continuous built-in testing (BIT), customizable communication protocols and flexible power options.