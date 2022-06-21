HxGN LIVE Global: New mining solutions, award winners announced

HxGN LIVE Global 2022, taking place this week in Las Vegas, is a cross-industry conference showcasing the latest technologies and innovations from Hexagon.

The first two days brought numerous announcements and demonstrations. Here are a few highlights.

Hexagon unveils mining smart platform

The new Power of One platform is a holistic, life-of-mine smart solution connecting sensors, software, infield apps and cloudware. Available and ready to implement, the technology connects the mine to the boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem. Harnessing data from multiple sensors in a simple and consolidated software architecture, the platform helps mines to become situationally aware, self-learning and autonomously connected in the field and in the cloud.

For the customer, the platform offers an effortless experience with a seamless UI/UX and consistent functionality. Reduced cost of ownership, reduced deployment and training time, reduced supply chain complexity and increased operator adoption are just some of the platform’s many benefits.

“The Power of One platform is a landmark enabler for next-generation autonomy,” said Nick Hare, Hexagon’s Mining Division president. “It offers mines a uniquely intelligent approach based on open architecture to autonomously connect key mining ecosystems, such as exploration, planning, drill and blast, material movement and mine monitoring. “It’s the scalable, platform-agnostic answer to challenges previously addressed by point solutions and multiple vendors.”

HxGN LIVE Global visitors can learn more about the Power of One platform during this week’s Intelligent Mining Summit.

Hexagon and Fujitsu announce strategic partnership

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and Fujitsu Limited will partner to accelerate the development and promotion of use cases to solve societal challenges and contribute to the realization of the “Trusted Society” — a sustainable, resilient place where people can live together in peace and prosperity.

Hexagon and Fujitsu will work together to provide joint use cases leveraging digital-twin technologies and solutions from both companies, including sensors, data processing, data analysis and advanced data visualization in the cloud and high-performance computing infrastructure. The partners will deploy these technologies to develop joint solutions that deliver richer information and deeper insight to customers in government, the public sector, transportation and utilities to help reduce emissions, increase safety, optimize operations and more.

“Our goal at Fujitsu is to realize our vision for a ‘Trusted Society’,” said Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice head of Global Solution Business Group, Fujitsu. “Partnering with Hexagon will allow us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to cities and regions around the world.”

“Cities are playing a leading role in solving global challenges, from addressing climate change to eliminating traffic fatalities,” said Steven Cost, president, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Our partnership with Fujitsu can help cities put data to work to solve these pressing problems and meet sustainability and safety goals.”

The new global partnership builds from the companies’ work to solve urban sustainability challenges in Europe, including efforts to better manage and understand the impacts of shared mobility services in Germany, including a project with the City of Munich.

HxGN EAM asset management software leads in Green Quadrant

HxGN EAM from Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division was named a leader in the enterprise asset management (EAM) market in the Green Quadrant: Enterprise Asset Management Software 2022 report from Verdantix.

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm with expertise in digital strategies.

HxGN EAM received the highest weighted score for the technical capabilities of the platform. The report assessed 14 EAM software vendors across their product functionality, user interface and market momentum.

Verdantix estimates that global spending on EAM will reach $5.4 billion in 2026, compared to $3.6 billion in 2021, and states that acquisitions and funding are reshaping the EAM market. This comes just after Hexagon’s $2.8 billion acquisition of Infor’s EAM software business to form HxGN EAM in 2021.

“HxGN EAM’s growth ambitions align with the market outlook and Hexagon’s vision to be the world leader in digital realities and autonomous solutions,” said Kevin Price, vice president, Enterprise Asset Management Portfolio Segment, Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. “Asset visibility is the first step in proactive maintenance and the prevention of the breakdown of critical functions, and we’re proud that HxGN EAM’s wide availability of services matches the growing needs of our customers. It’s an honor to be classified as a leader in the EAM market.”

Hexagon Elite Awards recognize customers

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence (formerly PPM) division announced the recipients of the 2022 Hexagon Elite Awards, which honor Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division customers who are champions of progress and innovation using Hexagon solutions.

“As we expand our portfolio and capabilities through acquisitions, our customers’ designs and animations using Hexagon solutions for this competition continue to amaze,” said David Cryer, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. “It’s an honor to recognize this year’s winners and we want to thank all of our customers who submitted entries.”

This year’s awards were presented in six categories:

Best in Design recognizes the most innovative and well-executed uses of Intergraph Smart 3D, Intergraph Smart Review and/or CADWorx: Fandy Maulana, Reformer Petrochemical Plant, PT Rekayasa Industri (Rekind).

recognizes the most innovative and well-executed uses of Intergraph Smart 3D, Intergraph Smart Review and/or CADWorx: Fandy Maulana, Reformer Petrochemical Plant, PT Rekayasa Industri (Rekind). Best in Automation rewards the most innovative automation ideas for Intergraph Smart 3D, Intergraph Smart P&ID, Intergraph Smart Electrical and/or Intergraph Smart Instrumentation: Petrobras – Surface Systems Engineering.

rewards the most innovative automation ideas for Intergraph Smart 3D, Intergraph Smart P&ID, Intergraph Smart Electrical and/or Intergraph Smart Instrumentation: Petrobras – Surface Systems Engineering. Best in Analysis recognizes innovative applications of CAESAR II, PV Elite and/or GT STRUDL that helped successfully complete a project and meet design and engineering goals: Chengwen Wang, Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd.

recognizes innovative applications of CAESAR II, PV Elite and/or GT STRUDL that helped successfully complete a project and meet design and engineering goals: Chengwen Wang, Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd. Best in Operations highlights customers who are true champions of progress and continue to move their company and industry forward in digital transformation in the Operations and Maintenance segments: Sudharshan Nambiar, Engineering Data Management – Systems, Petronas.

highlights customers who are true champions of progress and continue to move their company and industry forward in digital transformation in the Operations and Maintenance segments: Sudharshan Nambiar, Engineering Data Management – Systems, Petronas. Best in Project Performance recognizes customers who use Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division and EcoSys solutions to successfully complete a project or improve project performance: Yann Guyot, Cost Control & Risk Management, Technip Energies.

recognizes customers who use Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division and EcoSys solutions to successfully complete a project or improve project performance: Yann Guyot, Cost Control & Risk Management, Technip Energies. Best in Procurement, Fabrication & Construction Management honors the most innovative and well-executed uses of the Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division’s PF&C solutions to successfully complete a project or move the company and industry forward in digital transformation: Jingwei Zhang and Zhifang Li, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Shuyun Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

Submissions for the 2023 Hexagon Elite Awards competition will be accepted starting Nov. 1.

Hexagon and Mineral Resources partner on automated road-train solution

Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning and Mining divisions announced the development of an automated road-train solution with mining services company Mineral Resources Limited (MRL). To be deployed on MRL’s haulage fleet, the solution integrates drive-by-wire technology with an autonomous management system to orchestrate vehicle movement in road-train haulage.

The automated road-train solution focuses on safety, productivity and sustainability for MRL operations and will be phased in over the next two years. Both companies are confident that progressive automation will profoundly change the safety and economics of mining where macroeconomic challenges, including commodity prices and labor shortages, impact the feasibility of projects.

The automated road-train solution improves the safety of long-range haulage, provides cost-efficiencies and reduces emissions to assist companies in lowering their carbon footprint. Beyond mining, this innovative solution will also benefit bulk haulage in many other off-road primary industries.

“Autonomous vehicles are revolutionizing the way we work today and into the future, and Hexagon is very proud to be part of this revolution,” said Ola Rollén, president and CEO of Hexagon. “Our agreement with MRL further solidifies Hexagon’s commitment to autonomous mobility and fulfilling our customer’s safety and productivity requirements.”