Highlights and insights from ION GNSS+ 2024

The GPS World team participated in ION GNSS+ 2024, held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, from Sept. 16-20.

The event showcased more than 400 technical presentations spanning six sectors, addressing commercial and policy dimensions and research advancements. GPS World had the opportunity to engage in a series of discussions and panels, including a plenary session full of stories of space, and of circumnavigating the globe in a sailboat using only paper charts, a compass, and a sextant to navigate.

Bob Addiss, senior software engineer at CAST Navigation, demonstrated CAST’s latest GNSS simulation systems. CAST GNSS systems can be configured to simultaneously provide multiple constellation types on each antenna element, such as GPS (including Y-Code, SAASM, M-Code AES and MNSA), BeiDou and GLONASS.

Joshua Morales, StarNav CEO, led a demonstration of cold start positioning and timing using a StarNav receiver and simulated Xona PULSAR signals. The receiver tracked up to 13 PULSAR satellites simultaneously, producing real-time signal tracking and PNT data with a Safran GSG-8 simulator. This demonstration showcased StarNav’s receiver capabilities for LEO satellite-based PNT.

More than 1,000 in-person attendees explored the show floor, visiting 44 exhibits. They had the opportunity to network, engage with exhibitors and dive deeper into the latest products and trends in the industry.